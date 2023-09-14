Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Cook County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Lawndale College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 5:58 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson College Prep at Solorio Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine West High School at Elk Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Thornton Township High School at Rich Township High School STEM Campus
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Olympia Fields, IL
- Conference: Southland Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argo Community High School at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burbank, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Peru, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Park High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streamwood High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bolingbrook High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso East High School at West Leyden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Northlake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lemont High School at Tinley Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tinley Park, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bartlett, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Springfield High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chatham, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Christian High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Catholic High School at De La Salle Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Oblong High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
