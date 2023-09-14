Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Chicago Bears have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the league as of September 14.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.
- When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.
- The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.
- T.J. Edwards posted 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
