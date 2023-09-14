The Chicago Bears have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the league as of September 14.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

T.J. Edwards posted 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +8000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +10000 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +20000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +1800 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

