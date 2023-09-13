Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (56-89) match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (45-101) in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, September 13. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+125). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to bet on the White Sox and Royals matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 22 (55%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 37, or 29.8%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 25 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.