Luis Robert and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 157 total home runs.

Chicago's .389 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 600 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.422).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.

Clevinger has registered seven quality starts this season.

Clevinger is trying to record his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 20 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Joe Ryan 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.