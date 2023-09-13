The Las Vegas Aces will host the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Sky vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Sky (+16.5)

Sky (+16.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Sky vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has won nine, or 36%, of the 25 games it has played as the underdog this season.

The Sky have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Chicago is 20-18-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 20 Chicago games (out of 39) that went over the total this year.

The Sky have had an average of 165.1 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Sky Performance Insights

At 81.7 points scored per game and 83.4 points conceded, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA offensively and sixth on defense.

On the boards, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.3 per game). It is seventh in rebounds conceded (34.9 per game).

At 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, the Sky are seventh and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

In 2023 the Sky are best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Chicago takes 31.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.9% of Chicago's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.1% are 2-pointers.

