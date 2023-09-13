The Chicago Cubs (78-68) visit the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (7-9) for the Cubs and Ty Blach (2-1) for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 5.47, a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.305.

He has earned a quality start six times in 26 starts this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .312 to his opponents.

Blach enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.7 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

