At the moment the Chicago Bears have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won just two games at home last season and one away from home.

As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +8000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +10000 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +20000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +1800 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

