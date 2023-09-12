The Kansas City Royals (44-100) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago White Sox (55-88) at 4:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (6-7) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04, a 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.484 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 581 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1169 hits, 21st in baseball, with 143 home runs (25th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in two games, and they have gone 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over 10 1/3 innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.

Singer is trying to record his 10th quality start of the year in this outing.

Singer is trying to collect his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 27 appearances this season.

The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

He meets a White Sox offense that ranks 26th in the league with 584 total runs scored while batting .240 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .389 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 156 home runs (21st in the league).

Head-to-head against the White Sox this season, Singer has pitched 11 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out six.

