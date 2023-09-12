How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Dylan Cease and Brady Singer are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 4:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (584 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox rank last in MLB with a .294 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.421).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Cease is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.
- Cease is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-1
|Away
|José Ureña
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Pablo Lopez
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
