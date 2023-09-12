Tuesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (55-88) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at 4:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (6-7) against the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 39 times and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

Chicago is 16-13 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 584 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).

White Sox Schedule