Tim Anderson -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .237.

In 65 of 108 games this year (60.2%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .239 AVG .237 .274 OBP .286 .305 SLG .282 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 59/16 3 SB 10

Royals Pitching Rankings