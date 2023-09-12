Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 49th in slugging.

In 67.8% of his games this year (82 of 121), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 53 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 64 .251 AVG .297 .321 OBP .365 .409 SLG .510 19 XBH 29 7 HR 9 32 RBI 27 55/21 K/BB 63/28 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings