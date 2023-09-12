Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (73-71) and the New York Yankees (72-72) clashing at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (2-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 33, or 51.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 13-14, a 48.1% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Boston has scored 720 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have come away with 22 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 7-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (605 total runs).

The Yankees have the 10th-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 6 @ Rays L 3-1 Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Glasnow September 8 Orioles L 11-2 Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish September 9 Orioles L 13-12 Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty September 10 Orioles W 7-3 Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez September 12 Yankees L 3-2 Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez September 12 Yankees - Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón September 13 Yankees - Tanner Houck vs Clarke Schmidt September 14 Yankees - Chris Sale vs Michael King September 15 @ Blue Jays - Brayan Bello vs José Berríos September 16 @ Blue Jays - Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt September 17 @ Blue Jays - Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu

Yankees Schedule