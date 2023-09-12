Nick Madrigal vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 51 of 84 games this season (60.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has homered in two of 84 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 21 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year (26 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.255
|AVG
|.275
|.311
|OBP
|.315
|.350
|SLG
|.358
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|17
|12/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|5
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.73 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.36 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing batters.
