Ian Happ vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks while hitting .240.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 62.0% of his games this season (88 of 142), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has driven home a run in 43 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 57 of 142 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|69
|.228
|AVG
|.252
|.337
|OBP
|.375
|.392
|SLG
|.425
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|78/42
|K/BB
|63/48
|5
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- Flexen (1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.36 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .321 to his opponents.
