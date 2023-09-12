On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
  • He has homered in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 96), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Andrus has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (22 of 96), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 52
.260 AVG .243
.321 OBP .303
.342 SLG .362
8 XBH 14
2 HR 3
19 RBI 18
30/12 K/BB 30/13
5 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.