Elvis Andrus vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has homered in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 96), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (22 of 96), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (8.3%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.342
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|30/13
|5
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
