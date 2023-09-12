Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (78-67) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+150). A 12.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cubs and Rockies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (36.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 24 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Yan Gomes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.