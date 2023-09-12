Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-92) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-7 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Cubs will call on Javier Assad (3-3) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-7).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Chicago has scored 730 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

