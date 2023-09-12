The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .259.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .261 AVG .257 .323 OBP .308 .441 SLG .428 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 64/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings