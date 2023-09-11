Yan Gomes -- hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .281 AVG .256 .322 OBP .299 .425 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings