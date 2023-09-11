The Kansas City Royals (44-100) hope to end their four-game losing run against the Chicago White Sox (55-88), at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (6-7) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04, a 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.484 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with 581 runs scored this season. They have a .242 batting average this campaign with 143 home runs (25th in the league).

The Royals have gone 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (8-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Singer has nine quality starts this season.

Singer will try to collect his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

In three of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

The opposing White Sox offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.389) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (156) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1168 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 584 runs.

In 11 innings over two appearances against the White Sox this season, Singer has a 5.73 ERA and a 1.545 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .311.

