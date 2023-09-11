Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .389 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (584 total).

The White Sox are last in MLB with a .294 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.421).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Cease enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger - 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray

