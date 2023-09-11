How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Read More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago's .389 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (584 total).
- The White Sox are last in MLB with a .294 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.421).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Cease enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cease is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-1
|Away
|José Ureña
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Pablo Lopez
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
