The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn head into the first of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+115). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games. In three straight games, Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.7 runs.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have gone 21-18 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

Chicago has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 58.3%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-70-8).

The White Sox are 8-6-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 27-48 23-31 32-56 41-64 14-23

