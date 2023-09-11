Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks while batting .237.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 108 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 108 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this year (20.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.239
|AVG
|.237
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.305
|SLG
|.282
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|59/16
|3
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
