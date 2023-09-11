The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Hoerner will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.

In 73.9% of his games this year (99 of 134), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (33.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 134 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (11.9%).

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 62 .296 AVG .264 .361 OBP .318 .411 SLG .368 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/19 20 SB 16

Rockies Pitching Rankings