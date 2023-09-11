Nick Madrigal vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 83 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.255
|AVG
|.276
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.350
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|16
|12/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|5
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 210 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (6-14) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
