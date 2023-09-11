The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .241 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 88 of 141 games this year (62.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 68 .228 AVG .255 .337 OBP .377 .392 SLG .430 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 78/42 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

