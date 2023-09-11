On Monday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (78 of 130), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (13.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had an RBI in 46 games this year (35.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .277 AVG .221 .343 OBP .323 .462 SLG .377 24 XBH 19 11 HR 9 41 RBI 32 64/25 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings