When the Chicago Cubs (77-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-91) meet at Coors Field on Monday, September 11, Jordan Wicks will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-185). The total for the matchup has been set at 11.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cubs' game versus the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to take down the Rockies with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 46 (59%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 126 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (36.5%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 24-54 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Ian Happ 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125) Yan Gomes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.