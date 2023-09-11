How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 173 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- Chicago has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (725 total runs).
- The Cubs are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.268).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Wicks will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Alex Wood
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ryne Nelson
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
