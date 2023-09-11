The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Ezequiel Tovar among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Cubs have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The game's total has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for five games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.6.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 59% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (46-32).

Chicago has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 64.9% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-68-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 36-33 35-31 42-36 52-46 25-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.