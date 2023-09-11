Cody Bellinger vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.361) and total hits (138) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- In 86 of 113 games this year (76.1%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (35.4%).
- In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 54 games this year (47.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 21 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.313
|AVG
|.324
|.356
|OBP
|.367
|.555
|SLG
|.546
|29
|XBH
|21
|13
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|44
|39/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|12
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.74).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (210 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (6-14) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.