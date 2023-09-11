On Monday, Christopher Morel (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.

In 59.8% of his 92 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Morel has had an RBI in 39 games this season (42.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season (42 of 92), with two or more runs eight times (8.7%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .249 AVG .242 .291 OBP .328 .503 SLG .484 19 XBH 18 11 HR 10 41 RBI 23 62/11 K/BB 55/18 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings