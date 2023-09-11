As of September 11 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

It was a difficult season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Bears won just two games at home and once on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

In addition, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +700 4 October 1 Broncos - +6600 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1600 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1600 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2200 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +4000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.