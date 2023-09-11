Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (88 of 132), with multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.261
|AVG
|.257
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.441
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|64/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
