Andrew Benintendi -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.700) this season.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 74.4% of his games this season (96 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.1% of his games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 68 .286 AVG .255 .354 OBP .314 .396 SLG .345 19 XBH 19 3 HR 2 16 RBI 27 43/24 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

