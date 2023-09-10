Yasmani Grandal vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .280 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks), take on starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .238.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 56 of 110 games this year (50.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 7.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.9% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|58
|.221
|AVG
|.251
|.291
|OBP
|.329
|.322
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/12
|K/BB
|53/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
