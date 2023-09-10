The Detroit Tigers (65-77) and Chicago White Sox (55-87) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The White Sox will give the nod to Jesse Scholtens (1-7, 0.00), while the Tigers' starter for this game has yet to be announced.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.

Scholtens has collected three quality starts this year.

Scholtens enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In nine of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers offense that is hitting .235 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .377 (29th in the league) with 143 total home runs (25th in MLB play).

Scholtens has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three against the Tigers this season.

