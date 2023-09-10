Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (65-77) taking on the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at 1:10 PM (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Tigers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) will take the mound for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 32, or 33.3%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 22 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (582 total).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule