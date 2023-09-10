The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are set to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trent Taylor find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Trent Taylor score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220 if he scores a TD)

A year ago Taylor grabbed six balls en route to 62 yards.

In six games last year, Taylor failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Trent Taylor Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 4 1 34 0

