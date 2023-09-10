Will Travis Homer get into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers play in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Travis Homer score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220 if he scores a TD)

Homer ran for 74 yards on 19 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per game, last season. Homer also made an impact in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 157 yards (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in eight games.

He had one touchdown catch last year (in eight games).

Travis Homer Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 9 0 4 33 0 Week 3 Falcons 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 10 0 1 21 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 7 0 3 25 0 Week 12 Raiders 2 8 0 2 45 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 26 0 2 8 0 Week 15 49ers 1 5 0 4 25 0

