The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .821 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .276 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 53 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .251 AVG .298 .322 OBP .367 .408 SLG .515 18 XBH 29 7 HR 9 31 RBI 27 54/21 K/BB 63/28 3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings