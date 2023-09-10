The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are slated to play in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Robert Tonyan hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Last year Tonyan got 67 targets and turned them into 53 catches for 470 yards and two TDs (27.6 yards per game).

Tonyan had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Robert Tonyan Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 3 36 0 Week 2 Bears 2 2 11 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 6 37 0 Week 4 Patriots 2 2 22 1 Week 5 Giants 4 4 23 0 Week 6 Jets 12 10 90 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 5 35 0 Week 9 @Lions 4 3 29 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 3 20 0 Week 13 @Bears 2 1 10 0 Week 15 Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 1 13 0 Week 17 Vikings 4 3 52 1 Week 18 Lions 3 3 29 0

