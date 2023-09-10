Should you wager on Khalil Herbert hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Herbert rushed for 731 yards on 129 attempts (56.2 ypg), scoring four TDs.

He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

In one of 13 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Khalil Herbert Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 9 45 1 1 -2 0 Week 2 @Packers 4 38 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Texans 20 157 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Giants 19 77 0 1 24 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 11 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 7 74 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 62 0 1 25 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 16 99 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 7 23 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 10 57 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bills 6 7 0 2 -4 0 Week 17 @Lions 5 31 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 10 50 0 1 -1 0

