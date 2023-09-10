The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Fields get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Think Fields will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Last year, Fields ran for 1,143 yards on 160 attempts, averaging 76.2 yards per game, with eight TDs.

He rushed for at least one touchdown seven times last season, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Justin Fields Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 8 17 121 2 1 11 28 0 Week 2 @Packers 7 11 70 0 1 8 20 1 Week 3 Texans 8 17 106 0 2 8 47 0 Week 4 @Giants 11 22 174 0 0 7 52 0 Week 5 @Vikings 15 21 208 1 0 8 47 0 Week 6 Commanders 14 27 190 1 1 12 88 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 21 179 1 1 14 82 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 17 23 151 2 0 8 60 1 Week 9 Dolphins 17 28 123 3 0 15 178 1 Week 10 Lions 12 20 167 2 1 13 147 2 Week 11 @Falcons 14 21 153 1 1 18 85 1 Week 13 Packers 20 25 254 0 2 6 71 1 Week 15 Eagles 14 21 152 2 0 15 95 0 Week 16 Bills 15 23 119 1 0 7 11 0 Week 17 @Lions 7 21 75 1 1 10 132 0

Rep Justin Fields with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.