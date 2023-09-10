Jeimer Candelario -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .254 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Candelario has had a hit in 81 of 134 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (22.4%).

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (42.5%), including 15 multi-run games (11.2%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 64 .245 AVG .256 .333 OBP .331 .452 SLG .500 26 XBH 29 6 HR 14 24 RBI 39 43/18 K/BB 62/22 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings