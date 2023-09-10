Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .160 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 45.4% of his games this year (44 of 97), with at least two hits seven times (7.2%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 20.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 97 games so far this year.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .179 AVG .231 .258 OBP .290 .265 SLG .418 4 XBH 13 3 HR 6 14 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings