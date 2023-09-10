Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 71 of 101 games this season (70.3%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this year (37.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.292
|AVG
|.243
|.336
|OBP
|.292
|.441
|SLG
|.425
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|25
|41/14
|K/BB
|41/13
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.