With the Chicago Bears squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Darnell Mooney a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Mooney grabbed 40 balls last year en route to 493 yards and two scores.

Mooney had a receiving touchdown in two of 11 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Darnell Mooney Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 8 0 Week 2 @Packers 2 1 -4 0 Week 3 Texans 6 2 23 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 4 94 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 2 52 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 7 68 0 Week 7 @Patriots 6 3 53 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 5 5 70 0 Week 9 Dolphins 8 7 43 1 Week 10 Lions 4 4 57 0 Week 11 @Falcons 5 4 29 1

