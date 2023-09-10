Dansby Swanson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .245.
- Swanson has had a hit in 77 of 129 games this year (59.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 129 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.269
|AVG
|.221
|.337
|OBP
|.323
|.446
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|64/25
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
